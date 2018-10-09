Storm-weary Carolinas worry Michael could hurt rebuilding

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In the storm-weary Carolinas, Hurricane Michael's approach is stoking fresh fears among homeowners who still have tarps on their roofs or industrial dehumidifiers drying their floors from destruction left by Hurricane Florence.

Thousands of homes in North and South Carolina were damaged when the September hurricane smashed trees into rooftops and pushed floodwater into living rooms.

Both states are still tallying damage, and homeowners are just starting to tear out moldy carpets, toss ruined furniture and negotiate with insurance adjusters. They fear delays or further damage from the new storm, which is expected to start lashing the Carolinas on Wednesday as it moves inland.

While the Carolinas won't get a direct hit, even a weakening Michael is expected to bring strong winds and inches of rain.

"It absolutely is a concern for me, as my house is still tarped," said Shane Fernando, 38, who lives near downtown Wilmington where trees toppled by Florence blocked roads and fell into houses – including his. "Of course that makes me anxious."

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned that Michael is expected to bring tropical-force winds and 2-5 inches of rain across much of the state. While the storm wasn't expected to cause major river flooding like Florence did, he urged people to stay vigilant.

"I know people are fatigued from Florence, but don't let this storm catch you with your guard down," Cooper said.

The state hasn't provided a detailed damage estimate, but it's clear Florence affected thousands of homes. More than 24,000 homeowners and renters have received FEMA housing assistance. Some hard-hit public schools remain closed, such as in coastal Pender County, where the school system announced Monday it would not reopen before Oct. 18.