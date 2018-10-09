SNAP demonstrators want Ohio AG to launch priest probe

YOUNGSTOWN — Representatives of the Survivors Network for Those Abused By Priests is calling for the Ohio Attorney General to launch its own grand jury investigation into child sex abuse at Ohio Catholic dioceses.

Judy Jones, of SNAP, said the group demonstrated in front of Attorney General Mike DeWine's West Federal Plaza offices Tuesday afternoon - holding signboards featuring the photos of children who have been sexually abused in the Catholic church - specifically to attract local media.

Jones questioned Youngstown diocese Bishop Most Rev. George Murry's decision to hold off on releasing the names of diocese priests whom have had credible allegations of abuse leveled against them.

