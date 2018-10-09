BREAKING: Highest court may revisit decision on Danny Lee Hill's death penalty

Safe found after Monday morning break in


October 9, 2018 at 11:21a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police responding to a break in about 4:35 a.m. Monday at an 1835 Glenwood Ave. business found the safe in the woods and the business ransacked.

Officers who arrived after answering an alarm call found no one inside but a window was broken to get inside, reports said.

Reports did not say if the safe was opened.

