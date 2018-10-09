Ryan to give check to America Makes

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will visit America Makes at 9 a.m. today to present a $9 million check for phase three of the Maturation of Advanced Manufacturing for Low-cost Sustainment.

The check represents a U.S. Department of Defense award for the project, which is being managed by America Makes.

Along with Ryan, America Makes Executive Director Rob Gorham, MAMLS Program Manager Dave Siddle, Youngstown Business Incubator CEO Barb Ewing, Youngstown State University Associate Vice President for External Affairs, Government Relations and Economic Development Mike Hripko, Lt. Col. Jeff Shaffer of the 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station and M7 Technologies President Mike Garvey will be in attendance today.

Board to discuss pool license fee

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s board of health will have public meetings at 9 a.m. Nov. 5, Dec. 3 and Jan. 7 at its office at the city hall annex about the proposed pool license fee for 2019.

The $129.23 proposed fee is the same as the current charge.

