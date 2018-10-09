BREAKING: Highest court may revisit decision on Danny Lee Hill's death penalty

Ryan presents $9M check to America Makes


October 9, 2018 at 9:38a.m.

Photo by Robert K. Yosay | U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today presented a $9 million check to Youngstown-based America Makes for a Department of Defense project.

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today presented a $9 million check to Youngstown-based America Makes for a Department of Defense project.

The funding is for the third phase of the Maturation of Advanced Manufacturing for Low-cost Sustainment (MAMLS).

Officials at today’s event said the project, which will help the U.S. Air Force build its manufacturing capability, will have an impact across the Air Force and potentially the entire defense department.

Ryan, who helped secure the funding, said a regional collaborative effort that began more than a decade ago has positioned the Mahoning Valley to become “the Silicon Valley of additive manufacturing.”

“We are becoming the hub of the most progressive additive manufacturing initiative in the country,” he said.

