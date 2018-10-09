BREAKING: Highest court may revisit decision on Danny Lee Hill's death penalty

Police find firebombs at scene of gunshot


October 9, 2018 at 9:43a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police found two firebombs at about 1:40 a.m. today at a home in the 300 block of East Avondale Avenue.

Police were in the neighborhood for a gunshot sensor call when the homeowner told police someone threw the firebombs on the porch and he put out a small fire with a garden hose.

The homeowner told police the incident may have taken place because of a recent newspaper article that mentioned his son.

