Police find firebombs at scene of gunshot
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police found two firebombs at about 1:40 a.m. today at a home in the 300 block of East Avondale Avenue.
Police were in the neighborhood for a gunshot sensor call when the homeowner told police someone threw the firebombs on the porch and he put out a small fire with a garden hose.
The homeowner told police the incident may have taken place because of a recent newspaper article that mentioned his son.
