Police: Dog is rescued with opioid reversal drug
Staff report
AUSTINTOWN
Township police Chief Robert Gavalier said Monday his officers have “saved a lot of lives” with the overdose-reversal drug naloxone – but saved their first dog last week.
Gavalier said Austintown Veterinary Clinic workers had given the dog an opioid as an anesthetic before surgery, and the dog had an adverse reaction. They called officers, who brought naloxone to the clinic.
The dog, a Doberman Pinscher named Trooper, is now at home recovering, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Trooper’s family later brought baked goods to the station in thanks, Gavalier said.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 8, 2018 9:15 p.m.
Austintown police use naloxone to rescue dog
- June 12, 2017 midnight
Opioid exposure still a big concern for cops, lab techs
- August 29, 2017 midnight
Austintown saves money using energy-efficient lighting
- March 10, 2018 6:58 p.m.
Busy first year for Howland top cop
- May 16, 2017 12:05 a.m.
YPD: Officers take precautions when handling drugs
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.