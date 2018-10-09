Police chase ends in suspect crashing car, dying

Associated Press

PARMA, OHIO

Police in Ohio say a man they were chasing in an alleged shoplifting case crashed into a garbage truck and has died.

Police in the Cleveland suburb of Parma say the two-mile chase began shortly after 5 a.m. Monday after officers tried to stop the vehicle the suspect was driving. They say Robert Jones sped through several streets before slamming into the garbage truck when he tried to turn onto another road.

Authorities say the car burst into flames and the 31-year-old Cleveland man died at the scene. Police say Jones’ 5-month-old daughter and his mother were pulled from the vehicle and taken to a hospital along with the garbage truck driver. No information was available on their conditions.

Police say Jones was suspected of shoplifting food and beer.