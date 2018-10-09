Officials: Passenger dead after medical emergency on plane

Associated Press

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a passenger on a flight to Shanghai has been pronounced dead after the plane returned to Detroit Metropolitan Airport due to a medical emergency.

Delta Air Lines says flight 583 took off from the airport in the Detroit suburb of Romulus on Monday afternoon and a medical emergency was declared a few hours later. The Detroit Free Press reports the crew decided to return to Detroit and the passenger was declared dead at the airport.

Delta spokeswoman Lisa Hellerstedt tells The Associated Press the airline wasn't releasing additional details. The nature of the medical emergency wasn't released.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office says Tuesday that an autopsy was being conducted to determine cause and manner of death. An age and hometown of the passenger weren't immediately available.

