Officials believe they know the source of Canfield contamination

CANFIELD — Officials said they believe they've located the source of an unknown substance that contaminated a township stream Monday.

Crews are currently at the site of a well drilled in the 40 block of Cardinal Drive, Cardinal Joint Fire District Deputy Chief Matt Rarick said Tuesday.

Residents reported the stream turned a cloudy white Monday afternoon, prompting response from area fire crews and the county HazMat team.

An Ohio EPA agent was dispatched to the area Monday evening.