Officers wear pink badges for breast cancer awareness
Associated Press
NORTON, OHIO
Officers with an Ohio city police department are wearing pink police badges this month to raise awareness for breast cancer.
Norton Police Officer Heather Bauer spearheaded the effort to paint a box of old police badges pink, and have her department wear them for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Bauer is the only female police officer in Norton.
Bauer says the unusual badges are a talking point for when people encounter patrolling officers. Officers also are wearing pink T-shirts under their uniforms.
A local gas station footed the bill to paint the badges pink, owner Shaun Jaber saying he saw it as an opportunity to improve community relations.
Police Chief John Dalessandro says he’s proud when his officers think of ideas like this.
