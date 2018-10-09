Navy designates new fighting ship USS Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Navy has designated a new ship as the USS Cleveland, the fourth since World War I.
Under Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly made the announcement Monday, saying the ship will be a littoral combat ship meant for coastline missions. The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports Modly made the announcement at the USS Cod Submarine Memorial in Cleveland.
Modly says the ship will be built in the U.S., and will feature an open architecture that facilitates modularized weaponry.
The first USS Cleveland was a cruiser commissioned in 1903, and served in convoy duty during World War I. The last namesake ship was a transport dock used during the Vietnam War, and was decommissioned in 2011.
Modly says contracts for the ship could be signed by January.
