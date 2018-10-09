Man accused of throwing Ohio boy against wall charged with murder

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who authorities say threw a 1-year-old boy against a wall, killing him, has been charged with murder.

Court records show 26-year-old Nicholas Catazaro, of Windham, in northeast Ohio’s Portage County, was charged with murder today. A judge in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna set bond at $1 million for Catazaro.

The Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier reports emergency crews were called early Friday to a home in Nelson Township for a child not breathing. The toddler was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the boy’s skull was fractured. Catazaro was arrested Sunday.