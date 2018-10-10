Mahoning County Young Dems camp out overnight to cast ballots today


October 9, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the Youngstown State University’s Young Democrats slept overnight at the Mahoning County Board of Elections to be among the first to cast early-voting ballots this morning.

“I’m especially pleased that so many young people are actively engaged in the political process and eager to make their voice heard via the ballot box,” said David Betras, the county’s Democratic Party chairman. In-person early voting begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

