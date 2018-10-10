Mahoning County Young Dems camp out overnight to cast ballots today
YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the Youngstown State University’s Young Democrats slept overnight at the Mahoning County Board of Elections to be among the first to cast early-voting ballots this morning.
“I’m especially pleased that so many young people are actively engaged in the political process and eager to make their voice heard via the ballot box,” said David Betras, the county’s Democratic Party chairman. In-person early voting begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 12, 2016 9:38 a.m.
Early voting gets underway in Mahoning County
- October 13, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Early voting in Ohio is underway
- October 27, 2016 1:15 p.m.
Ohio elections chief, US Senate candidate cast early ballots
- May 5, 2018 midnight
Don’t be apathetic; get out to vote
- September 14, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Supreme Court denies Dems’ attempt to reinstate Golden Week
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.