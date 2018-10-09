Kayaker safe after craft flipped over on Mahoning River


October 9, 2018 at 5:00p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters said a man whose kayak flipped over about 4:40 p.m.in the Mahoning River just south of the Center Street Bridge is safe.

The man managed to make it to shore and climb up a hill, firefighters said. He was found on Casey Drive just over the city limits in Struthers.

The man's wife was also kayaking with him and when his kayak flipped over she made it to shore and called for help

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000