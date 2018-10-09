Kayaker safe after craft flipped over on Mahoning River
YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters said a man whose kayak flipped over about 4:40 p.m.in the Mahoning River just south of the Center Street Bridge is safe.
The man managed to make it to shore and climb up a hill, firefighters said. He was found on Casey Drive just over the city limits in Struthers.
The man's wife was also kayaking with him and when his kayak flipped over she made it to shore and called for help
More like this from vindy.com
- March 24, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Buoys warn of dangerous dams
- May 16, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Teen in county care rescued unhurt from jump into churning river
- March 18, 2018 midnight
MetroParks chairman says trip down Mahoning River was ‘a real eye opener’
- March 17, 2018 3:47 p.m.
COMING SUNDAY | New kayaking opportunities coming to Mahoning River
- June 6, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Ribbon-cutting Saturday for Girard canoe/kayak launch
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.