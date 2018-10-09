Kayaker safe after craft flipped over on Mahoning River

YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters said a man whose kayak flipped over about 4:40 p.m.in the Mahoning River just south of the Center Street Bridge is safe.

The man managed to make it to shore and climb up a hill, firefighters said. He was found on Casey Drive just over the city limits in Struthers.

The man's wife was also kayaking with him and when his kayak flipped over she made it to shore and called for help