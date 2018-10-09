‘Hero Heart’ mug

CORTLAND

Now through Oct. 31, you can buy a “Hero Heart” mug for $5 at local Dunkin’ Donuts locations. The proceeds will benefit Akron Children’s Hospital. Once purchased, you can get the mug refilled for 99 cents.

The “Hero Heart” design was created by Preston Helmick, 7, of Howland, the son of Farmers National Bank President/CEO Kevin Helmick and his wife, Annie. Preston, who has been treated for a serious heart defect, was named the American Heart Association’s “Heart Child” in 2016.

“Preston has a desire to help other children with heart disease and I could not possibly be more proud to be his father,” said Kevin Helmick. “Now I hope every coffee-lover in our valley will buy this great mug and send some much-needed funding to Akron Children’s Hospital.”

YSU fall career fair

YOUNGSTOWN

More than 60 employers from local and national companies will attend Youngstown State University’s Fall 2018 Career Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on the YSU campus.

The fair provides information to individuals looking for professional full-time and part-time positions, internships or co-op opportunities and is open to all YSU students and alumni. There is no cost to attend, but students must register at the door with their YSU Photo ID. Students are expected to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume.

For information, contact the YSU Office of Career and Academic Advising at 330-941-3515.

Rise in gas price

YOUNGSTOWN

The national average price for a gallon of gas rose 2.2 cents per gallon over last week, to $2.91 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“The national average gas price has broken out of a well-established rut, climbing above $2.90 per gallon for the first time since mid-June on rising oil prices ahead of the reinstatement of sanctions against Iran and OPEC failing to pump enough oil to meet robust demand,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

DeHaan said consumers might eventually see prices rise to $3 per gallon in the near future.

Noso Patches at REI

JACKSON, WY.

Noso Patches, created by Boardman native Kelli Jones, are now available in all REI stores across the country, the company announced.

Noso Patches are all-purpose patches that fix rips, snags and tears in outdoor gear. The nylon patches feature a strong adhesive and require no sewing, as heat-activated technology creates a bond.

“REI offers high-quality outdoor gear and aims to add unique and innovative products to their stores. Buyers recognize that Noso’s adhesive is the toughest and easiest-to-use permanent repair solution on the market and are excited to bring that to their members,” Jones said.

Noso Patches also were recently featured in Outside magazine’s winter buyer’s guide.