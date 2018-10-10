Girard has until Sunday to accept federal firefighter grant

GIRARD — If the city does not accept the federal grant awarded to the fire department by Sunday, the department will lose it.

In September, the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the fire department a $281,247 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant to hire three additional full-time firefighter/paramedics.

The grant would cost the city $38,006 the first and second year, and $98,816 the third year. The grant runs from March 2019 to March 2022.

