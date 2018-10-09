Florida county 'warns' Jim Cantore to stay away
Associated Press
MILTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida county threatened by Hurricane Michael is warning a television meteorologist to stay away.
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office posted a tongue-in-cheek trespass warning on Facebook for The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore. Cantore is usually on the scene of major storms.
The office wrote: "Everyone knows what's in store when Jim Cantore shows up. So we issued a little notice. lol."
The "warning" provides special conditions for "non-business related visits only," preferably during the winter.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 26, 2018 3:35 p.m.
Multiple people killed in mass shooting in Jacksonville
- March 20, 2018 8:41 p.m.
$500K bond for shooting suspect's brother in school trespass
- March 20, 2018 midnight
Authorities: Cruz's brother arrested
- October 5, 2016 10:19 a.m.
Florida closes schools, orders evacuations as Matthew nears
- December 13, 2017 12:06 a.m.
NFL Network suspends analysts
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.