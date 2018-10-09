Early voting in Nov. 6 general election to begin in state
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voters may begin casting their ballots Wednesday in early voting in the Nov. 6 general election.
State election officials say all Ohio voters who are registered may begin voting the first day after the close of voter registration. Registration closes Tuesday. That's 30 days before the November election.
Tuesday also is the deadline to update an existing registration ahead of the election.
The early voting beginning Wednesday can be done via a mail-in absentee ballot or in person at a voter's county elections board or early voting center as designated by the county.
Voters will decide a statewide ballot initiative and races for both state and federal offices. The Secretary of State's Office says there will be 1,661 local issues and a number of local races as well.
