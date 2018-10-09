Democrat says more debates needed in governor's race
By DAN SEWELL, Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Democratic candidate for Ohio governor says there should be more debates with nearly a month left before election day.
Richard Cordray and Republican rival Mike DeWine met Monday night in Cleveland for their third debate, the final one agreed to by both campaigns. Cordray said Tuesday in Cincinnati that he wants more, and cited Toledo and Cincinnati as possible sites.
DeWine's campaign didn't respond immediately to a message for comment.
The matchup between President Barack Obama's federal consumer protection chief and Ohio's attorney general is one of the nation's most expensive, closely watched governor's races. Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is vacating the job due to term limits.
DeWine narrowly ousted Cordray in the 2010 attorney general election.
Polls have indicated a close race with early voting beginning Wednesday.
