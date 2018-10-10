Dayton-area board gives tips to Youngstown board to regain school control


October 9, 2018 at 10:58p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Trotwood Madison school board says students need to come first when it comes to turning a district around, and the school district must open up lines of cooperation and communication to prevent a state takeover.

Trotwood Madison school board video-chatted with Youngstown City Schools Board of Education late this afternoon to discuss how it saved its district from House Bill 70, which allows an academic distress commission to appoint a CEO to run a school district and reduce the elected school board to an advisory board.

