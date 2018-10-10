Choffin nursing students have Cultural Diversity Day on Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN — Students in the 119th licensed practical nursing adult education class at Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St., have planned the program’s annual Cultural Diversity Day from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Cultural Diversity Day, a student-directed experience, will include guest speakers, who will provide students with insights into health, dietary, alternative medicine, and life-and-death practices from their respective cultures and how these practices differ from those in the U.S.

From 10:30 to11:30 a.m., students will taste a variety of ethnic, as well as “All-American” foods, personally prepared or provided by their peer students.