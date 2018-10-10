Choffin nursing students have Cultural Diversity Day on Thursday
YOUNGSTOWN — Students in the 119th licensed practical nursing adult education class at Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St., have planned the program’s annual Cultural Diversity Day from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Cultural Diversity Day, a student-directed experience, will include guest speakers, who will provide students with insights into health, dietary, alternative medicine, and life-and-death practices from their respective cultures and how these practices differ from those in the U.S.
From 10:30 to11:30 a.m., students will taste a variety of ethnic, as well as “All-American” foods, personally prepared or provided by their peer students.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 10, 2018 midnight
Safe found after break-in
- March 22, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Choffin Career and Technical Center programs on display for preschoolers
- March 20, 2018 midnight
Adult education classes
- March 19, 2018 midnight
Free adult-ed classes
- April 16, 2018 midnight
Ursuline High School to host Fun Night
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.