Canfield trustees adjust 2018 budget
CANFIELD — Trustees adjusted the township’s 2018 budget at their meeting tonight to a total of nearly $6.5 million, to reflect more than $62,000 in new, unaccounted revenue from zoning permit fees and recycling grants.
The township’s total anticipated revenue is now about $2.1 million, with anticipated appropriations totaling about $2.3 million. The township’s year-end balance is set to be $4.4 million.
Township employees and area student athletes collected more than 21,000 pounds of computers and miscellaneous electronics during the township’s annual electronics recycling drive Sept. 22 at the Canfield Fairgrounds, township Administrator Keith Rogers said.
Recyclers lined up an hour before the four-hour event opened, Rogers said. The drive was so successful traffic backed up to Western Reserve Road, he said. The township also runs an appliance drive in June.
