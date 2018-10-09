BREAKING: Highest court may revisit decision on Danny Lee Hill's death penalty

Body wrapped in plastic found in plant nursery field


October 9, 2018 at 11:15a.m.

Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a body wrapped in plastic and other items has been found by an employee of a plant nursery in Ohio.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the employee of a nursery in Clay Township found the body several thousand feet off a road in a field on nursery property. The body was discovered Monday in the township roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Dayton.

The sheriff's office says it wasn't immediately known whether it was a man's or a woman's body, how the person died or how long the body had been in the field.

Authorities say the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab is trying to determine more information.

