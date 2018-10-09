Body wrapped in plastic found in plant nursery field
Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a body wrapped in plastic and other items has been found by an employee of a plant nursery in Ohio.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the employee of a nursery in Clay Township found the body several thousand feet off a road in a field on nursery property. The body was discovered Monday in the township roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Dayton.
The sheriff's office says it wasn't immediately known whether it was a man's or a woman's body, how the person died or how long the body had been in the field.
Authorities say the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab is trying to determine more information.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 17, 2017 midnight
Authorities: Man dead in NE Ohio woods was attacked
- July 27, 2018 midnight
Body of woman found
- August 31, 2017 3:06 p.m.
Ohio sheriff: Body found after house blows during standoff
- April 7, 2017 10:34 a.m.
Recycling plant workers find Ohio man dead on conveyor belt
- February 23, 2017 midnight
Body found in lake identified
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.