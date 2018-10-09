Boardman PD investigates truck fire at motel

BOARDMAN — A truck was set on fire in the parking lot of Traveler’s Inn motel on Market Street early this morning, according to police reports.

The truck was in the process of being sold from one resident to another. The resident buying the truck believes that his neighbor committed the arson after he witnessed what he believed to be a drug deal involving his neighbor.

When the resident purchasing the truck confronted his neighbor a few days prior, the neighbor started screaming at him.

The incident remains under investigation.