Agenda Wednesday

Crestview Local School board, special meeting, 5:30 p.m., followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, 44100 Cestview Road, Columbiana.

Crestview Vision 2020 Levy Meeting, 6 p.m., high-school cafeteria, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Eagle Joint Fire District, 7 p.m., 33 W. Liberty St., Hubbard.

Mahoning County Commissioners, 6 p.m., public meeting, Campbell City Hall, 351 Tenney Ave., Campbell.

Mercer County Housing Authority, 12:30 p.m., board meeting, Mercer County Housing Authority, 80 Jefferson Ave., Sharon.

Poland Township trustees, 6 p.m., regular meeting, Poland Township Government Center, 3339 Dobbins Road, Poland.

Struthers City Council, 6:15 p.m., caucus, Room 11, 7 p.m., regular meeting, council chambers, city hall, 6 Elm St.

Warren City Council, 4 p.m., meeting called by Community Development chairwoman Cheryl Saffold, council caucus room, 141 South St. SE, Warren.

Warren City School board, noon, special meeting to discuss consideration of appointment, employment, promotion of public employees and to transact business, Harriet T. Upton board room, administration building, 105 High St. NE, Warren.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District, 7:30 p.m., board of trustees, fire station No. 92, 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Poland.

Youngstown City School board, 5 p.m., special meeting/retreat/professional development, room 204, Youngstown Rayen Early College, 20 W. Wood St.

