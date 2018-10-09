2018 Valley Legacy Awards luncheon is Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN — The 2018 Valley Legacy Awards annual luncheon will be at noon Wednesday at The Maronite Center., 1555 S. Meridian Road.

The awards will recognize 22 outstanding senior and senior advocate nominees from Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana Counties. Winners will be announced during the lunch.

This year’s nominees are:

Outstanding Senior Award for Community Achievement

Kenneth F. Abell, Warren

Marjorie Dangaran, Warren

Susan Frenger, Salem

Roger H. Gardner, Warren

Virginia Hall, Warren

Harlene Huffstetler, Niles

Rev. John L. Oliver, Niles

Marilyn K. Stanton, Niles

Warner K. Taiclet, Warren

Outstanding Senior Award for Professional Excellence

Elder George Dial, Austintown

Stephana Liptak, Poland

Shirley Lisk, Niles

Rich Morgan, Boardman

Minister Evelyn J. Wilbon, Youngstown

Outstanding Senior Advocate

Tiffany F. Hughes, Beaver

Dr. John Aey, Youngstown

Laurie Antunez & Molly, Boardman

Judge Robert N. Rusu, Youngstown

Steve Seifert, Struthers

Sharon Simmons, Niles

Lisa Slipkovich, Youngstown

James Sutman, Youngstown

Cliff C. & Lillie W. Johnson Memorial Award for Time Service to the Community

Donald Patton, previously of North Jackson- presented to daughter Susan Patton-Karash.