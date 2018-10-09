2018 Valley Legacy Awards luncheon is Wednesday
YOUNGSTOWN — The 2018 Valley Legacy Awards annual luncheon will be at noon Wednesday at The Maronite Center., 1555 S. Meridian Road.
The awards will recognize 22 outstanding senior and senior advocate nominees from Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana Counties. Winners will be announced during the lunch.
This year’s nominees are:
Outstanding Senior Award for Community Achievement
Kenneth F. Abell, Warren
Marjorie Dangaran, Warren
Susan Frenger, Salem
Roger H. Gardner, Warren
Virginia Hall, Warren
Harlene Huffstetler, Niles
Rev. John L. Oliver, Niles
Marilyn K. Stanton, Niles
Warner K. Taiclet, Warren
Outstanding Senior Award for Professional Excellence
Elder George Dial, Austintown
Stephana Liptak, Poland
Shirley Lisk, Niles
Rich Morgan, Boardman
Minister Evelyn J. Wilbon, Youngstown
Outstanding Senior Advocate
Tiffany F. Hughes, Beaver
Dr. John Aey, Youngstown
Laurie Antunez & Molly, Boardman
Judge Robert N. Rusu, Youngstown
Steve Seifert, Struthers
Sharon Simmons, Niles
Lisa Slipkovich, Youngstown
James Sutman, Youngstown
Cliff C. & Lillie W. Johnson Memorial Award for Time Service to the Community
Donald Patton, previously of North Jackson- presented to daughter Susan Patton-Karash.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 8, 2017 8:49 a.m.
Valley Legacy Awards accepting nominations
- September 9, 2018 12:03 a.m.
BUSINESS DIGEST || Feed the hungry
- June 27, 2017 midnight
Seeking nominees for legacy awards
- September 14, 2018 midnight
Boardman Community Briefs
- September 7, 2018 midnight
Austintown Community Briefs
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.