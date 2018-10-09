$1 billion natural-gas plant now open in Lordstown

LORDSTOWN — Lordstown Energy Center, a 940-megawatt, gas-fueled electricity generation plant, announced today that is has begun commercial operations.

LEC uses locally-sourced natural gas to generate energy that serves about 85,000 households.

“We are excited to serve customers with this state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly facility,” said Robert Haley, LEC operations director. “Our team is well-equipped and highly trained, and I’m pleased that we have begun 24/7 operations.”

“We are happy to have helped bring this nearly $1 billion investment to the Mahoning Valley. The Lordstown Energy Center has already proven itself to be a good corporate citizen. We look forward to having the company be a part of our community for decades to come,” said James Dignan, Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber president.

LEC also announced that Drew Schneider has been named plant manager for the facility. Schneider served on a U.S. Navy nuclear power submarine for 20 years, then held leadership positions at Ontelaunee Energy Center in Leesport, Pa. and Bridgeport Energy Center in Bridgeport, Conn. He most recently served as plant manager for six years at Kleen Energy Systems in Middletown, Conn.

“I’m humbled to be the plant manager and for the opportunity to both lead this state-of-the-art power plant and to become part of the greater Mahoning Valley community,” said Schneider. “It’s an exciting time and I’m honored to lead our dedicated team.”

The plant is located in the Lordstown Industrial Park.