YPD arrests pair after domestic violence incidents

YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested two men over the weekend on charges of domestic violence.

Joshua Laboy, 23, was arrested about 3:10 p.m. Sunday at home in the 400 block of Wirt Street after he punched a man in the face several times as Laboy argued with his mother over taking a younger brother somewhere who was grounded.

The man had a black eye, reports said. He was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Nelson Cope, 43, was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 300 block of West Midlothian Boulevard after a woman told police she had been drinking with Cope when he attacked her, punching her and smashing her face into a wall. Her head was swollen, reports said.

Reports said the victim did not want to press charges but because of her injuries Cope was arrested. He was also taken to the jail.