Woman tells YPD she was attacked while on walk


October 8, 2018 at 11:31a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 24-year-old woman told police she was shot in the arm about 6:30 p.m. Friday in Lincoln Park on the East Side while she was walking with her boyfriend to get in shape to go to a gym.

The woman said she was on a trail when someone came out and tried to take her purse, then shot her and ran into the woods.

The woman’s drove her to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries.

