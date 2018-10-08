Woman tells YPD she was attacked while on walk
YOUNGSTOWN — A 24-year-old woman told police she was shot in the arm about 6:30 p.m. Friday in Lincoln Park on the East Side while she was walking with her boyfriend to get in shape to go to a gym.
The woman said she was on a trail when someone came out and tried to take her purse, then shot her and ran into the woods.
The woman’s drove her to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 17, 2018 10:37 a.m.
Woman claims attack by other woman was revenge
- April 27, 2018 6:46 p.m.
Woman tells police she was attacked in Metropark
- September 27, 2016 9:55 p.m.
Sounds like a movie, Judge Krichbaum tells defendant
- October 13, 2016 11:32 a.m.
Woman tells city police 3 men robbed her
- October 8, 2018 11:38 a.m.
YPD arrests pair after domestic violence incidents
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.