TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Phillip T. Graham, 46, of Warren, and Nicole A. Smith, 33, of same.

Jennifer N. Harris, 32, of Cortland, and Joseph J. Jarman, 36, of same.

Brent A. Gamlin, 26, of Warren, and Rachel A. Myers, 24, of same.

Julia Ames, 45, of Hubbard, and Andrzej T. Bazanow, 49, of same.

John P. Pursell, 45, of Lordstown, and Michele L. James, 46, of same.

Jacob C. Fumerola, 24, of Newton Falls, and Courtney A. Shetterly, 19, of same.

Devin M. Ridenbaugh, 23, of Warren, and Dakota C. Harmotta, 21, of same.

Samuel J. Bellino, 27, of Hubbard, and Mary M. Gleydura, 24, of same.

Robert M. Davey, 25, of Girard, and Tia M. Niessner, 24, of same.

Dustin M. Bowman, 27, of Warren, and Casey C. Lower, 26, of same.

Donna L. Hawkins, 49, of Brookfield, and Eric W. Miller, 50, of same.

Justin D. Shadden, 22, of Warren, and Caitlin E. White, 21, of same.

Jonathan J. Haas, 46, of Hubbard, and Laura J. Sylvester, 38, of same.

Agapi C. Mantos, 32, of Warren, and Adam D. Tzagournis, 46, of Reminderville, Ohio.

Kristen N. Cummins, 27, of Warren, and John L. Drennen, 27, of West Farmington.

Justin L. Blair Sr., 28, of Warren, and Shayla P. Heflin, 31, of same.

Teresa L. Whitacre, 48, of Warren, and Steven L. Snyder, 47, of same.

Marissa R. Horton, 20, of Monroeville, Pa., and John M. Tranquada, 18, of same.

Rebecca L. Neff, 26, of Niles, and Travis L. Mitchell, 27, of same.

Dominic J. Buzin,24, of Hubbard, and Tori B. Thompson, 23, of Masury.

Danielle M. Pirivatric, 25, of Niles, and James K. Clifton, 25, of same.

John R. Whitman Jr., 53, of Burghill, and Tara S. Daniello, 43, of same.

Michael J. Konzcal, 23, of Warren, and Taylor A. Johngrass, 22, of Titusville, Fla.

Nicole C. Weaver, 27, of Warren, and Cody M. Cage, 27, of same.

Adam P. McMahon, 39, of Cortland, and Gina M. Kitakis, 33, of same.

Tara L. Koon, 37, of Warren, and JeromeJ. Cromartie, 52, of Boardman.

Kaitlyn N. Stoyer, 28, of Hermitage, Pa., and Joshua W. Puhak, 27, of Sharpsville, Pa.

Alissa M. Romain, 24, of Girard, and Justin A. Stewart, 26, of same.

Alisa N. Propri, 28, of Warren, and Michael L. Cummins, 25, of same.

Dissolutions Asked

Sara Pasquino and Eric Pasquino.

Robert C. Enstrom Jr. and Traci A. Enstrom.

Ashley McKelvey and Matthew Mott.

Gary W. Craft and Leeann Craft.

Kelly Watson and Panagiota Pahoulis.

Martha R. Dennis and Douglas A. Dennis.

Divorces Asked

Melody A. Dugic Gazda v. Kevin E. Gazda.

Kathleen J. Owen v. Joshua A. Stevens.

Geri L. Morris v. Albert R. Morris.

Edward A. Givens v. Nicole L. Givens.

DOCKETS

Sam Lamancusa v. Kenneth P. Clauss et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ethel Coxson et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Toni C. Armstrong et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Janet L. Juday et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown heirs et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Thomas A. Smaltz et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael Gron et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Victoria J. Taylor et al, tax foreclosure.

New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust v. Gentry L. Matlock et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Todd G. Allen et al, foreclosure.

Amerihome Mortgage Co. LLC v. Scott J. Zorik et al, foreclosure.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. v. Todd L. Spicer et al, foreclosure.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Maricela Guerrero et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

New Penn Financial LLC v. Lyda M. Vigorito et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Gransville H. Holness et al, foreclosure.

New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust v. Frank Hearns et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Mark E. Culver et al, foreclosure.

MTGLQ Investors LP v. Dominic L. Gatta et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Ray E. Barnes et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Rhonda A. Battaglia et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Thomas C. Henshaw et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Gene F. Tibbs Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. William O. McLaughlin Sr. et al, foreclosure.

First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. v. Thomas J. Heitman et al, foreclosure.

Citibank NA v. Barbara D. Panak et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo USA Holdings Inc. v. Joan M. Bulmer et al, foreclosure.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Brian C. Orr et al, foreclosure.

Midland Funding LLC v. Leah Nellis, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Jerry Makis, other civil.

Creditmax Inc. v. Alexander E. Garland et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Jacob Tocco, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Sandra L. Ash, other civil.

Warren Concrete and Supply Co. v. VMI Group Inc. et al, other civil.

Silcor Oilfield Services Inc. v. Mathew J. Kleese, other civil.

Sandra Frantz v. Grange Mutual Casualty Co. et al, other civil.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Jamey Lee Stamper Sr., other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lindsay Wamer, other civil.

Melissa R. Gearhart v. Tina M. Griffin, other torts.

William G. Granger Jr. et al v. Robert J. Oliver et al, other torts.

Jason Cleland et al v. Harry T. Reeder, other torts.

Angelia Conway et al v. James M. Linebaugh, other torts.

Medina M. Knopp v. Cad Capital LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

John W. Marks Jr. v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Sally K. Penny v. General Motors LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

State v. Knightline Embroidery & Screenprint, money.

State v. Advanced Computer and Data Co. Inc., money.

State v. Joscelyn Anguiano, money.(2)

State v. S & B Trucking Inc., money.

State v. Mary B. Barr, money.

State v. Shonna Bland, money.(2)

State v. Gary A. Brown, money.

State v. Michael C. Brown et al, money.

State v. Champion of Ohio Inc., money.

State v. John S. Cope Jr., money.

State v. Danny Callahan, money.(63)

State v. Carol L. Cleland, money.

State v. DiPaolo Corp., money.

State v. William E. Dorsey, money.

State v. Tammy J. Dragus, money.

State v. Edwin Duncan, money.

State v. Gloria Duren, money.

State v. Renee S. Exley et al, money.

State v. Denise M. Falatic, money.

State v. Kimiko Fambro, money.

State v. Nicholas H. Fatimus, money.

State v. Margar Fenton et al, money.

State v. Cindy F. Finney, money.

State v. Furniture Decor & More LLC, money.

State v. Douglas Gordon, money.

State v. Grace Woods Senior Living, money.

State v. David A. Gregory, money.

State v. Lindsay Gretchen et al, money.

State v. Zachery J. Grinnell, money.

State v. Heather Hagerty, money.

State v. Ann M. Hazlett, money.

State v. Gary Hougelman et al, money.

State v. Shawn Huffman, money.

State v. Harmony Hill LLC, money.

State v. Brian A. Iceman et al, money.

State v. ILT Connect Inc., money.

State v. Industrial Machining and Design Services Inc., money.

State v. James Ingles, money.

State v. KFB Holdings LLC, money.

State v. Bradley R. Koehler, money.

State v. Krazi Ei8hts Kitchen LLC, money.

State v. George J. Limbeck, money.

State v. Angelo Locastro, money.

State v. Mailbox Bulldog LLC, money.

State v. Richard G. Martin, money.

State v. Michelle McMiIlen et al, money.

State v. Joseph E. Miconi et al, money.

State v. Northeast Petroleum of Ohio Inc., money.

State v. Petrick Party Rentals LLC, money.

State v. Erica L. Powell, money.

State v. Charles W. Prox et al, money.

State v. Park Avenue Limousine Inc., money.

State v. Quikey Computer Systems Inc., money.

State v. Lori A. Rankin, money.

State v. RBG Eatery, money.

State v. RDLM LLC, money.

State v. Red Rock Smoke Shop, money.

State v. Larry M. Redman, money.

State v. Gutierrez Giavo Rickard et al, money.

State v. Leonard R. Rodgers, money.

State v. Mary Sanders, money.

State v. Susan Spurling, money.

State v. T and H Ivany LLC,, money.(4)

State v. Nicholas M. Tadla, money.

State v. Tatter Nails Needlework Inc., money.

State v. Keith M. Taub, money.

State v. Artistry Hair Co. LLC, money.

State v. Timothy Tonkinson, money.

State v. David Tripodi, money.

State v. Victoria Hall Inc., money.

State v. David D. Wentzel, money.

State v. Williams Machine Shop Inc., money.