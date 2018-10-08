Listing of Trumbull property-tax value changes
Townships
Bazetta: up 6.3%
Bloomfield: up 5.9%
Braceville: down 0.6%
Bristol: up 6.6%
Brookfield: up 5.8%
Champion: up 3.9%
Farmington: up 4.8%
Fowler: up 4.7%
Greene: up 7.1%
Gustavus: up 7%
Hartford: up 4.1%
Howland: up 4.5%
Hubbard: up 3.9%
Johnston: up 5.9%
Kinsman: up 8.1%
Liberty: up 3.8%
Mecca: up 3.9%
Newton: down 1.4%
Mesopotamia: up 6.6%
Southington: up 0.6%
Vernon: up 7.2%
Vienna: up 3.7%
Warren: down 2.1%
Weathersfield: up 4%
Cities, villages
Cortland: up 5.3%
Girard: up 4.4%
Hubbard: up 5.8%
Lordstown: up 3%
Newton Falls: up 3.8%
Niles: up 3.3%
McDonald: down 0.2%
Orangeville: up 6.5%
West Farmington: up 3.5%
Yankee Lake: up 7.6%
Warren: down 5.4%
Source: Integrity Appraisal Services
