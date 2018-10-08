Listing of Trumbull property-tax value changes


October 8, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Townships

Bazetta: up 6.3%

Bloomfield: up 5.9%

Braceville: down 0.6%

Bristol: up 6.6%

Brookfield: up 5.8%

Champion: up 3.9%

Farmington: up 4.8%

Fowler: up 4.7%

Greene: up 7.1%

Gustavus: up 7%

Hartford: up 4.1%

Howland: up 4.5%

Hubbard: up 3.9%

Johnston: up 5.9%

Kinsman: up 8.1%

Liberty: up 3.8%

Mecca: up 3.9%

Newton: down 1.4%

Mesopotamia: up 6.6%

Southington: up 0.6%

Vernon: up 7.2%

Vienna: up 3.7%

Warren: down 2.1%

Weathersfield: up 4%

Cities, villages

Cortland: up 5.3%

Girard: up 4.4%

Hubbard: up 5.8%

Lordstown: up 3%

Newton Falls: up 3.8%

Niles: up 3.3%

McDonald: down 0.2%

Orangeville: up 6.5%

West Farmington: up 3.5%

Yankee Lake: up 7.6%

Warren: down 5.4%

Source: Integrity Appraisal Services

