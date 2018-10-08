Suspect arrested in 3 Kansas City-area fatal shootings
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a series of shootings that left three people dead and two wounded in the Kansas City area.
Police say 35-year-old Issac Fisher was taken into custody Sunday night after a manhunt. No charges are listed for him in online court records.
Police say the victims were shot during little more than an hour in three locations. Police discovered 34-year-old Angenette Hollins dead around 9:15 a.m. Sunday in a Kansas City house. A little later, police in nearby Raytown found a man dead in a home. A child who is around the age of 4 and an adult also were wounded.
Police then found a man dead on the porch of a Kansas City home.
Police haven’t released the identities of any victims besides Hollins.
