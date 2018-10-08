Substance raises concern in Canfield stream
CANFIELD
The Ohio EPA is en route to reports of an unknown substance found Monday in a stream behind Canfield High School.
Adam Noble, deputy chief of the Mahoning County HazMat Team, said neighbors called in earlier this afternoon to report the stream turned a cloudy white.
Acidity tests showed the water was slightly acidic near the high school but close to neutral farther down the stream's path.
Read more details in Tuesday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 8, 2018 9:40 p.m.
Substance turned a Canfield Township stream a cloudy white
- September 29, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Chemical leaks from foundry into Mill Creek stream
- November 19, 2016 12:02 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || Food bag giveaway
- September 28, 2018 10:55 p.m.
Milky substance in MetroParks stream dumped from industrial complex
- October 2, 2018 midnight
austintown OEPA cites Induction Iron Inc. for leak
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.