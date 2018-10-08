Substance raises concern in Canfield stream


October 8, 2018 at 6:58p.m.

story tease

Photo by The Vindicator | Local officials assess an unknown substance found Monday in a stream being Canfield High School, as they await arrival of Ohio EPA officials.

CANFIELD

The Ohio EPA is en route to reports of an unknown substance found Monday in a stream behind Canfield High School.

Adam Noble, deputy chief of the Mahoning County HazMat Team, said neighbors called in earlier this afternoon to report the stream turned a cloudy white.

Acidity tests showed the water was slightly acidic near the high school but close to neutral farther down the stream's path.

Read more details in Tuesday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000