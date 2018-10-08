Ryan to visit America Makes with $9 million check
YOUNGSTOWN
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will visit America Makes Tuesday morning to present a $9 million check for phase three of the Maturation of Advanced Manufacturing for Low-cost Sustainment (MAMLS), his office announced today.
The check represents a U.S. Department of Defense award for the project, which is being managed by America Makes.
Along with Ryan, America Makes Executive Director Rob Gorham, MAMLS Program Manager Dave Siddle, Youngstown Business Incubator CEO Barb Ewing, Youngstown State University Associate Vice President for External Affairs, Government Relations and Economic Development Mike Hripko, Lt. Col. Jeff Shaffer of the 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station and M7 Technologies President Mike Garvey will be in attendance Tuesday.
