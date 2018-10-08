Ohio to release 14,000 pheasants for hunters
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
More than 14,000 ring-necked pheasants will be released at 24 public hunting areas in Ohio this fall to increase opportunities for hunters across the state.
The Ohio Division of Wildlife will release pheasants before the small-game weekends for youth hunters. Hunters who are 17 and younger can hunt statewide for rabbit, pheasant and all other legal game in season during two the weekends of Oct. 20-21 and Oct. 27-28.
Ohio’s small game hunting season begins Nov. 2 and continues through Jan. 13, 2019. Pheasants will be released for opening day and prior to the Veterans Day and Thanksgiving holiday weekends.
The daily bag limit is two male birds. No females may be killed.
Pheasant hunting hours statewide are sunrise to sunset.
