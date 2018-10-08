Officials ID driver in fatal Route 14 crash

SMITH TOWNSHIP — The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver of a tractor trailer that was killed about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in a two vehicle accident on state Route 14 as Brandon Fuller, 37, of Niles.

The patrol said Fuller was driving a tractor trailer carrying brine on state Route 14 near Beloit-Snodes Road when a pickup truck pulling a boat on a trailer failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled into the path of the tractor trailer, which collided with the pickup truck and flipped over into a ditch.

The patrol said Fuller died at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

