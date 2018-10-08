NONVIOLENCE PRINCIPLES


Participants in Ohio Nonviolence Week commit themselves to these principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He said nonviolence:

Is a way of life for courageous people.

Seeks to win friendship and understanding.

Seeks to defeat injustice, not people.

Hopes that suffering can educate and transform.

Chooses love instead of hate.

Believes that the universe sides with justice.

Source: Ohio Nonviolence Week

