No new leads in Bulgarian journalist’s killing

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s top prosecutor says authorities have no new leads on the motives for the rape and slaying of a Bulgarian television reporter.

Chief Public Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov said that officials were following all lines of inquiry into the killing of Viktoria Marinova.

He said Monday that “at this stage let’s be careful, not because we don’t have anything to say, but because every word uttered loosely could damage our work.”

Marinova’s body was found on Saturday in the northern town of Ruse. She had been beaten, raped and strangled.

Tsatsarov said: “One thing is certain. The actions were extremely brutal and extremely monstrous.”