INDIANS LIVE/Indians trail 4-2

4:20 p.m.

The Astros have rallied for three runs in the seventh inning against Trevor Bauer, who made two throwing errors.

The big blow was Marwin Gonzalez's two-run double to left field.

3:53 p.m.

Going to the seventh, the Indians lead the Astros, 2-1.

Neither team scored in the sixth inning. Houston's Josh Reddick had the only base hit.

Collin McHugh has replaced Dallas Keuchel on the mound for the Astros. In five innings, Keuchel allowed two runs on four hits.

3:34 p.m.

After five innings, the Indians lead the Astros 2-1 after Francisco Lindor's cracks a two-out homer to left field.

In the sixth, Trevor Bauer is replacing Mike Clevinger on the mound. Clevinger gave up one run on three hits.

3:23 p.m.

The Indians and Astros are tied 1-1 in the fifth inning of their ALDS Game 3 at Progressive Field.

George Springer's one-out homer tied the game in the fifth inning.

The Indians scored their run in the third inning on Michael Brantley's sacrifice fly that scored Yan Gomes.