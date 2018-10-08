INDIANS LIVE/Indians lead 1-0 after 4
3:08 p.m.
Neither the Astros nor Indians scored in the fourth inning. Clevinger retired the Astros in order. Josh Donaldson drew a one-out walk for the Indians but was stuck on first base after a popout and strikeout.
Indians continue to lead their must-win game, 1-0.
2:46 p.m.
Two sacrifices help the Indians take a 1-0 lead in the third inning. After Yan Gomes and Jason Kipnis singled, Francisco Lindor advanced them on a bunt. Michael Brantley's flyout to center scored Gomes.
2:36 p.m.
The Astros load the bases with one out, but do not score in the third inning. Clevinger struck out Gurriel, then retired Marwin Gonzalez on a fly ball to left field. Game 3 still scoreless going to bottom of third.
2:07 p.m.
The Astros stranded another runner in the second inning (Carlos Correa who drew a 2-out walk). Game is scoreless in bottom of second.
1:46 p.m.
The Astros and Indians are scoreless after one inning in Game 3 of their ALDS Series.
Alex Bregman hit a two-out double for Houston but was stranded when Mike Clevinger struck out Yuli Gurriel.
The Indians were retired in order.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 8, 2018 4:21 p.m.
INDIANS LIVE/Indians trail 4-2
- October 6, 2017 10:50 p.m.
Indians rally from 8-3 deficit, win in 13 innings
- April 9, 2017 7:47 p.m.
Diamondbacks sweep Indians
- October 26, 2016 11:15 p.m.
INDIANS LIVE | Indians fall 5-1
- October 28, 2016 9:32 p.m.
INDIANS LIVE| Indians need 3 outs
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.