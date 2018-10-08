INDIANS LIVE/Indians lead 1-0 after 4

3:08 p.m.

Neither the Astros nor Indians scored in the fourth inning. Clevinger retired the Astros in order. Josh Donaldson drew a one-out walk for the Indians but was stuck on first base after a popout and strikeout.

Indians continue to lead their must-win game, 1-0.

2:46 p.m.

Two sacrifices help the Indians take a 1-0 lead in the third inning. After Yan Gomes and Jason Kipnis singled, Francisco Lindor advanced them on a bunt. Michael Brantley's flyout to center scored Gomes.

2:36 p.m.

The Astros load the bases with one out, but do not score in the third inning. Clevinger struck out Gurriel, then retired Marwin Gonzalez on a fly ball to left field. Game 3 still scoreless going to bottom of third.

2:07 p.m.

The Astros stranded another runner in the second inning (Carlos Correa who drew a 2-out walk). Game is scoreless in bottom of second.

1:46 p.m.

The Astros and Indians are scoreless after one inning in Game 3 of their ALDS Series.

Alex Bregman hit a two-out double for Houston but was stranded when Mike Clevinger struck out Yuli Gurriel.

The Indians were retired in order.