'Hero Heart' adorns Dunkin cups, helps Akron Children's

CORTLAND — Seven-year-old Preston Helmick’s "Hero Heart" artwork is now the gracing coffee mugs at Dunkin Donuts and raising funds for Akron Children's Hospital.

Preston, of Howland, is the son of Farmers National Bank President and CEO Kevin J. Helmick and his wife Amie. Preston was born with a serious heart defect and has spent several years receiving treatment.



In 2016, Preston was named the American Heart Association “Heart Child.” As part of his special brand of health advocacy, Preston created a colorful graphic design featuring his renditions of beloved superheroes Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and Iron Man. Those heroes, along with Preston’s hand-prints, were all clustered lovingly… into the shape of a heart.

The print caught someone’s eye at the Heart Association’s Heart Ball and it was purchased for a record-breaking donation. Preston’s creation was the best-selling design nationally the AHA had that year.

And he’s at it again.

Preston entered his work of art in the 7th annual Miracles for Munchkins contest at Dunkin Donuts this summer … and won.

The “Hero Heart” is now emblazoned on Dunkin Donuts mugs all over the Mahoning Valley.

From now until Oct. 31, you can buy this mug for $5 at local Dunkin Donuts locations, with the proceeds going to Akron Children’s Hospital. Refills in the mug for only $.99.