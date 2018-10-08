Funeral set for officer killed in South Carolina ambush
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed during what authorities say was an ambush in South Carolina is being laid to rest.
Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway’s funeral is scheduled for noon Monday at the city civic center. There will be two hours of visitation before the ceremony.
Investigators say Carraway was killed and six other officers wounded by 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins in his upscale Florence County neighborhood Wednesday.
Authorities say Hopkins first shot three deputies coming to his home to question his 28-year-old son in a sex assault case
Investigators say Hopkins then fired on other officers who rushed to help, hitting four Florence city officers, including Carraway.
Carraway has worked for the police department for more than 30 years and was heavily involved in youth sports and mentoring.
