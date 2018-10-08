METRO DIGEST | Truck driver killed in Mahoning crash

Driver of tanker truck carrying brine killed

SMITH TOWNSHIP

A truck driver was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck and commercial vehicle at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday on state Route 14 near Beloit-Snodes Road in Smith Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of the driver’s family.

Others involved in the crash were not seriously injured, according to officers. The roads remained closed at 11 p.m.

According to the patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado pulling a boat on a trailer failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by the Mack truck carrying brine. The truck overturned in a ditch and the operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trail of blood in shop

YOUNGSTOWN

A suspect who robbed Pizza Joe’s on Canfield Road early Sunday left a trail of blood to the cash register after breaking a window to enter the closed store. According to 21 WFMJ-TV. Police were called to the restaurant just before 9 a.m. and also found a trail of blood to the back of the store where they discovered a safe was missing. No arrests had been made as of Sunday night

Clean Canfield audit

CANFIELD

The city has received an Auditor of State award, presented to local government upon the completion of a clean financial audit.

Among other things, the award is given to a local government or school district that timely files financial reports with the state auditor’s office, the audit does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations or weaknesses, or significant deficiencies.

, or questioned costs.

Pool-fee meetings set

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s board of health will have public meetings at 9 a.m. Nov. 5, Dec. 3 and Jan. 7 at its office at the city hall annex about the proposed pool licenses fees for 2019.

The $129.23 proposed fee is the same as the current charge.

The public is invited to attend and comment on the proposal at any of the three meetings.