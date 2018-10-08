Brees breaks NFL's all-time passing record
NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees' 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith gave the New Orleans Saints quarterback the NFL's all-time passing record Monday night.
Brees hit Smith for the big play with 2:46 to play in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins.
The completion gave Brees the NFL record for career passing yards, which had been held by Peyton Manning.
The Saints lead the Redskins 26-6.
Return to Vindy.com and read Tuesday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.
