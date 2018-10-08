Blitz Live Poll Week 7 | Vote on the best players, games

Seven weeks of high school football action have closed, and top teams and players keep shining. Here's an offering of top games and players for you to vote on.

Games:

East 10, Poland 0: The Golden Bears (5-2) go into Poland and shut out the Bulldogs to clinch their first .500 regular season since 2007, when they were 8-2.

Warren Harding 17, Boardman 14: The Raiders (5-2) build a 17-7 lead and hold for a win that appears to have clinched a playoff berth in Division II, Region 5.

Ursuline 24, Columbus Watterson 21: The Irish (1-6) snap an 11-game regular-season losing streak with their first win since Sept. 22, 2017.

United 33, Southern 18: The Golden Eagles (5-2) end the Indians' six-game winning streak with their fourth win in five games.

Players:

Dakota Whitt, RB, Lakeview: Returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown, returned a fumble 43 yards for a touchdown, ran for 194 yards and a 25-yard touchdown in a 37-8 win over Edgewood.

Dylan Huff, QB, Crestview: Ran for 268 yards and four touchdowns (60, 5, 12 and 26 yards) on 24 carries in a 36-21 win over Magnola, W.Va.

Alex Cintron, RB, McDonald: Ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries and returned a punt 91 yards for a score in a 48-0 win over Mineral Ridge. Touchdowns went for 51 and 80 yards.

Luke Snyder, RB, Springfield: Ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 30-10 win over previously unbeaten Western Reserve. His touchdowns of 6 and 61 yards came in the final 4:42 as the Tigers wrapped up the game.

Logan Regal, RB, Southington: Ran for 225 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-6 win over Pymatuning Valley. Touchdowns went for 40, 22 and 40 yards.

Davion Jones, RB, Ursuline: Ran for 112 yards and touchdowns of 8 and 4 yards as the Irish snapped an 11-game regular-season losing streak.