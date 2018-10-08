Austintown police use naloxone to rescue dog
AUSTINTOWN
Township police Chief Robert Gavalier said Monday his officers have “saved a lot of lives” with the overdose reversal drug naloxone — but saved their first dog last week.
Gavalier said Austintown Veterinary Clinic workers had given the dog an opioid as an anesthetic before surgery, and the dog had an adverse reaction. They called officers, who brought naloxone to the clinic.
The dog, a Doberman Pinscher named Trooper, is now at home recovering, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Trooper’s family later brought baked goods to the station in thanks, Gavalier said.
