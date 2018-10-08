Agenda Tuesday

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., bimonthly department head meeting/special meeting with executive session to discuss police personnel, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Ellsworth Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., fire hall, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Road.

Liberty Township trustees, 1 p.m., special meeting, township hearing room, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Lordstown Village Council Finance Committee, 1 p.m., council chambers, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Lordstown Village Council Board of Zoning Appeals, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, administration building.

Lordstown Village Council Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, administration building.

Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District Policy Committee, 9 a.m., Carbon Limestone Sanitary Landfill, 8100 S. State Line Road, Lowellville.

McDonald School District Buildings and Grounds, 7 p.m., work session, high-school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

Southington school board, 5 p.m., building and grounds meeting; 5:30, forum for renewal levy; 6 p.m., regular meeting; library of Southington Local Schools, 2482 state Route 534.

Trumbull County Planning Commission, 9 a.m., planning commission conference room, 185 E. Market St. NE, Warren.

Youngstown school board, 5 p.m., regular meeting/retreat/professional development, Room 204, Youngstown Rayen Early College, 20 W. Wood St.

