The eighth annual Nonviolence Parade and Rally is today

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The eighth annual Nonviolence Parade and Rally will start at 3 p.m. today at the intersection of Wood Street and Wick Avenue, proceeding through downtown to the Covelli Centre, where the rally will begin immediately afterward.

The parade kicks off Nonviolence Week, which is today through Saturday, in Ohio.

Denise and John York and The DeBartolo Corp. are sponsoring Nonviolence Week events in the Mahoning Valley.

Participants in the parade and rally will include Minijean Brown Trickey, one of the Little Rock Nine, a group of nine African American students who were among the first to enroll in a then-all white school in Arkansas, as well as Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel, Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, Youngstown Councilman Julius Oliver and Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip.

Oscar Chapman and the Night Breeze will provide music. Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past students will emcee the rally.

At the rally will be a board titled, “Unforgettable Violence.” People may bring pictures of loved ones or friends, whose lives were taken through violence or write their names on a card to place on the board.

The rest of the Nonviolence Week schedule follows.

Monday

8:30 to 10:45 a.m.: Trickey and Ken Mason, from Southern Regional Education Board in Atlanta, will speak and conduct a leadership workshop at Howland Middle School.

10 a.m.: Jeff Steinberg, director of Sojourn to the Past from San Mateo, Calif., will speak to 10th-graders at East High School.

Noon: Sojourner Domestic Violence Vigil at the First Presbyterian Church in Youngstown.

3 p.m.: Steinberg will speak to sophomores at Chaney High School.

6 to 9 p.m.: “Mingle With Minni” at Flambeau Live, 2308 Market St. The cost is $20.

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.: Trickey will speak to Marc Ellis’s class at McGuffey Elementary School. Trickey and Mason will conduct a morning and afternoon leadership workshop with seventh- and eighth-grade students from Kirkmere and McGuffey schools at McGuffey.

9 a.m.: Juvenile Court Judge Michael Ryan from Cleveland will speak at Rayen Early College.

9:40 a.m.: Steinberg will speak to sophomores at Youngstown Early College.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Simeon Booker Award for Courage reception at DeYor Performing Arts Center. The cost is $25.

7 p.m.: Simeon Booker Award for Courage at DeYor. National honoree is Trickey, and the local honoree is the James and Coralie Centofanti Charitable Fund.

Wednesday

4:30 to 7 p.m.: Nonviolence Evening at Barnes & Noble at The Shops at Boardman Park. Nonviolence art work will be displayed. Activities include sidewalk art, coloring, book readings. Michael Nyers, author of “Finding Light in the Darkness,” will conduct a workshop for young adult readers.

Thursday

5 to 7 p.m.: Reception for nonviolence art contest winners at SMARTS Art School, 25 E. Boardman St. in Youngstown.

Friday

3 to 6 p.m.: “Nonviolence picnic at the Needle’s Eye, 74 Kenmore Ave., Youngstown.