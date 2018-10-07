Tuesday is the last day to register for the general election

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Tuesday is the last day to register for the Nov. 6 general election in Ohio with early voting starting the next day.

Boards of elections will be open until 9 p.m. Tuesday to allow people to register for the election.

“We’ve been pretty busy with lots of groups bringing in voter registrations,” said Joyce Kale-Pesta, Mahoning County Board of Elections director.

Stephanie Penrose, Trumbull County elections director, added: “It will be a little busy Tuesday. We’ve been steady with registrations.”

The Mahoning County board is in Oak-hill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave. in Youngstown.

Trumbull’s board is at 2947 Youngstown Road SE in Warren, and Columbiana County’s board office is at 7989 Dicky Drive in Lisbon.

Early voting starts Wednesday with boards also starting to process mailed absentee voting requests that day. Military and overseas voting is already underway.

In-person early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, and from Oct. 22 to 26.

In-person voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 to Nov. 2.

On Nov. 3, the Saturday before the general election, early voting is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; on Nov. 4, the Sunday before the election, hours are 1 to 5 p.m.

The final day for in-person early voting is Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6.

Penrose expects turnout in Trumbull County to be about 50 percent.

“The governor’s race and local issues are driving turnout,” she said. “The local issues bring out a lot of people.”

Adam Booth, Columbiana County Board of Elections director, said he estimates turnout in his county will be about 50 percent.

Kale-Pesta said it’s too early for her to make a prediction on turnout. But she said there’s “a lot of interest” in the open Mahoning County Court judicial seat and the race for the 33rd Ohio Senate District position between Democrat John Boccieri and Republican Michael Rulli.

“I don’t see much interest in any of the other races,” she said.